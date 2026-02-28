SriLankan Airlines announcement on cancelled flights

SriLankan Airlines announced that all flights departing to the Middle East from Colombo have been cancelled until 12.00 noon on March 01 (Sunday) due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Accordingly, the following flights have been cancelled:

*UL225 Colombo/Dubai

*UL226 Dubai/Colombo

*UL229 Colombo/Kuwait

*UL230 Kuwait/Colombo

*UL217 Colombo/Doha

*UL218 Doha/Colombo

*UL253 Colombo/Dammam

*UL254 Dammam/Colombo

*UL265 Colombo/Riyadh

*UL266 Riyadh/Colombo

Passengers are kindly requested to contact the airline’s Global Contact Centre 1979, visit www.srilankan.com, any SriLankan Airlines office or respective travel agent for rebooking options and further assistance.

SriLankan Airlines said further updates will be provided as received.