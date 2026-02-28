Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi issues travel advisory over Middle East tensions

Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi issues travel advisory over Middle East tensions

February 28, 2026   08:01 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi has issued an official notice to all Sri Lankan nationals residing in or visiting the United Arab Emirates, advising them to exercise heightened caution in light of the prevailing tensions across the Middle East.

Sri Lankans in the UAE are strongly urged to avoid any unnecessary travel, remain vigilant, and strictly follow the safety guidelines and advisories issued by both the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi will continue to function normally and will issue update as necessary, it said.

For any urgent matters or emergency-related inquiries, the Embassy has established dedicated communication channels for Sri Lankan nationals.

Individuals in need of assistance can contact the mission via email at [slemb.abudhabi@mfa.gov.lk](mailto:slemb.abudhabi@mfa.gov.lk) or through its official WhatsApp line at +971 509318538.

