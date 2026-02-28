Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and immediate de-escalation in Middle East

February 28, 2026   09:00 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka today expressed deep concern over the rapid escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, which it said poses a serious threat to regional stability as well as to international peace and security.

Sri Lanka calls on all concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint and to take immediate and decisive action to de-escalate tensions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement.

The Ministry emphasized that all parties must refrain from further provocative measures to prevent the risk of a wider regional conflict, which could result in severe humanitarian and economic consequences.

