Fuel prices increased
February 28, 2026 09:19 pm
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (28).
Accordingly, the price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 4 to Rs. 281 per litre, and the price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 6 to Rs. 329 per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has also been increased by Rs. 1 to Rs. 293 per litre.
However, there will be no change in the prices of Kerosene and Petrol 95 Octane, the CPC said.
The revised rates are as follows:
Auto Diesel – Rs. 281 (increased by Rs. 4)
Super Diesel – Rs. 329 (increased by Rs. 6)
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 293 (increased by Rs. 1)
Kerosene – Rs. 182 (not revised)
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 340 (not revised)
Meanwhile, Lanka IOC (LIOC) has also revised fuel prices following the decision by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to revise fuel price revision, effective midnight today (28).