Fuel prices increased

February 28, 2026   09:19 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (28).

Accordingly, the price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 4 to Rs. 281 per litre, and the price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 6 to Rs. 329 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has also been increased by Rs. 1 to Rs. 293 per litre.

However, there will be no change in the prices of Kerosene and Petrol 95 Octane, the CPC said.

The revised rates are as follows:

Auto Diesel – Rs. 281 (increased by Rs. 4)

Super Diesel – Rs. 329 (increased by Rs. 6)

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 293  (increased by Rs. 1)

Kerosene – Rs. 182 (not revised)

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 340 (not revised)

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC (LIOC) has also revised fuel prices following the decision by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to revise fuel price revision, effective midnight today (28).

