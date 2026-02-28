Iranian FM dismisses reports saying Supreme Leader Khamenei killed

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is still alive “as far as I know,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an exclusive live interview with NBC News from Tehran, following joint strikes by the United States and Israel.

Araghchi said two commanders were killed in the strikes but that other senior officials had survived, including the head of the judiciary and the parliament speaker.

“All high ranking officials are alive,” he said. “So everybody is now in its position, and we are handling this situation, and everything is fine.”

NBC News said it could not independently verify the claims.

The foreign minister also criticised Washington and Tel Aviv for pressing ahead with the attack despite ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the West.

Source: NBC

--Agencies