Foreign Ministry sets up 24-hour emergency operations centre amid Middle East tensions

February 28, 2026   09:52 pm

In view of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism says it is closely monitoring the situation of Sri Lankan nationals residing in the affected countries.

All Sri Lankan nationals in these regions are urged to strictly comply with the instructions issued by the respective governments, as well as to follow the guidance provided by the resident Sri Lankan Embassies.

To ensure continuous support, the Ministry has established a 24-hour Emergency Operations Center at the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

Accordingly, in case of emergencies, information and assistance can be obtained through the following contact numbers:

WhatsApp/Imo: +94 71 980 2822
Hotline: 1989

