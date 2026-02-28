In view of the cancellation of Middle East–bound flights effective from 28 February 2026, passengers who are unable to depart Sri Lanka within the validity period of their visas may encounter difficulties, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration stated.

To address this situation, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has decided to grant a complimentary seven-day visa extension, allowing affected passengers to remain in the country legally until their departure arrangements are completed.

The visa extension will be valid for seven days from the date of expiry of the current visa, he said.