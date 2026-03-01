Dedicated emergency contact numbers introduced for inquiries on Sri Lankans in Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka has announced that it is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in the Middle East, emphasizing that the safety and well-being of approximately one million Sri Lankan nationals living and working in the region remain the Government’s highest priority.

In light of the prevailing regional volatility, Sri Lankan citizens in the Middle East have been strongly advised to exercise heightened vigilance and to:

Monitor reliable local media and official announcements issued by the host country.

Avoid non-essential travel and large public gatherings.

Maintain regular contact with the nearest Sri Lankan Diplomatic Mission.

Keep mobile phones fully charged and carry valid identification documents at all times.

The Ministry stated that all Sri Lankan Diplomatic Missions in the region have activated 24-hour emergency hotlines to provide assistance where necessary.

Accordingly, the following dedicated 24-hour emergency contact numbers have also been established for families in Sri Lanka to make inquiries:

Consular Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +94 74 259 5546

Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE): +94 71 980 2822

Hotline: 1989

The Ministry further noted that it will continue to closely monitor developments and issue updates as required.