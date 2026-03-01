Dubai says drone debris causes fire at Burj Al Arab Hotel

March 1, 2026   07:04 am

Dubai authorities said debris from an intercepted drone caused a fire at the city’s famed luxury hotel the Burj Al Arab, according to a statement Sunday, following a wave of Iranian strikes launched at Gulf states.

“Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab’s outer facade,” the Dubai Media Office wrote on its X account.

“Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported.”

Source: NDTV
--Agencies

