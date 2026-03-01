National Drug Prevention Week commences today

The “National Drug Prevention Week”, implemented in parallel with the “A Nation United” national campaign, is scheduled to commence today (01).

The decision to declare this week as “Drug Prevention Week” was taken by the National Operations Council of “A Nation United” national campaign established to eradicate the drug menace.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government declared the special week following the guidelines set in Public Administration Circular 29/2025.

The primary objectives of declaring this week are to curb and suppress the sale of illegal drugs and to rescue those addicted to drug use by through rehabilitation.

The programme also aims to enhance public awareness and foster a constructive social dialogue necessary to address the drug crisis effectively.

During the week, a wide-ranging awareness campaign will be carried out at state institutions,and schools.

A series of programmes have been organized with the participation of officials from government ministries and all affiliated institutions.

New and diversified awareness programmes have been arranged targeting school teachers, students and the general public. In addition, various promotional and awareness activities are scheduled to be conducted through public transportation, including buses, three-wheelers and school transport vehicles.

While the relevant state institutions will continue to implement necessary legal measures and other interventions to combat the drug menace, these programmes are expected to play a vital role in creating the broad social awareness required to ensure the success of this national operation.