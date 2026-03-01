All flights between Sri Lanka and Middle East temporarily suspended until 5 pm

Due to the closure of airspace across Middle Eastern countries, all flights scheduled to depart from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to destinations in the Middle East have been temporarily suspended until 5.00 p.m. today (01).

Airport authorities stated that as of 6.15 a.m. today, 18 flights scheduled to arrive and 25 flights scheduled to depart at BIA had been cancelled.

Meanwhile, two aircraft operated by FitsAir and Air Arabia, which departed for Middle Eastern destinations yesterday (28), have returned to BIA.

Passengers whose final destinations are in the Middle East or those transiting through the region are advised to contact their respective airlines before arriving at the airport.

They are also requested to check their emails and text messages for updates or visit the official airport website, www.airport.lk, for the latest flight information.

In addition, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration has granted a seven-day visa extension for foreign passengers who are unable to depart Sri Lanka due to the prevailing situation.

However, flights to and from Australia, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Thailand, France, England, and Germany are operating as usual, the airport official further stated.