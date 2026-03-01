All flights between Sri Lanka and Middle East temporarily suspended until 5 pm

All flights between Sri Lanka and Middle East temporarily suspended until 5 pm

March 1, 2026   09:17 am

Due to the closure of airspace across Middle Eastern countries, all flights scheduled to depart from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to destinations in the Middle East have been temporarily suspended until 5.00 p.m. today (01).

Airport authorities stated that as of 6.15 a.m. today, 18 flights scheduled to arrive and 25 flights scheduled to depart at BIA had been cancelled.

Meanwhile, two aircraft operated by FitsAir and Air Arabia, which departed for Middle Eastern destinations yesterday (28), have returned to BIA.

Passengers whose final destinations are in the Middle East or those transiting through the region are advised to contact their respective airlines before arriving at the airport. 

They are also requested to check their emails and text messages for updates or visit the official airport website, www.airport.lk, for the latest flight information.

In addition, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration has granted a seven-day visa extension for foreign passengers who are unable to depart Sri Lanka due to the prevailing situation.

However, flights to and from Australia, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Thailand, France, England, and Germany are operating as usual, the airport official further stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)

President inaugurates 'Himikama' national programme in Anuradhapura (English)