Homeowner overpowers gunman in attempted shooting

An unidentified gunman who broke into a house, and attempted to shoot the homeowner has been overpowered by the homeowner, who attacked him with a chair and a sharp weapon.

The person injured in the attack has been identified as a resident of Aluth Para, Alawwa, police said.

The complainant has revealed to the police that a man named "Pettha" from Rajawatta, Kalutara, had visited his house to repay a loan of Rs. 30,000. The unknown person who accompanied ‘Pettha’ had attempted to shoot him, prompting the homeowner to defend himself.

Police had arrested the injured suspect, who was found with a pistol and four bullets.

He has been admitted to Nagoda Hospital for treatment and is currently receiving treatment under police supervision.