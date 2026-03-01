All SriLankan Airlines flights to Middle East cancelled today

Update - Accordingly, the following flights have been cancelled:

UL231 Colombo – Dubai

UL232 Dubai – Colombo

UL225 Colombo – Dubai

UL226 Dubai – Colombo

UL217 Colombo – Doha

UL218 Doha – Colombo

UL253 Colombo – Dammam

UL254 Dammam – Colombo

UL265 Colombo – Riyadh

UL266 Riyadh – Colombo

UL229 Colombo – Kuwait

UL230 Kuwait – Colombo

Passengers are kindly requested to understand and be patient as these cancellations are implemented in the interest of safety and wellbeing.

Accordingly, passengers have been requested to contact

1979 (within Sri Lanka)

+94 11 777 1979 (international)

WhatsApp +94 74 444 1979 (chat only)

Travel agent

Visit http://www.srilankan.com

