All SriLankan Airlines flights to Middle East cancelled today
March 1, 2026 10:35 am
Update - Accordingly, the following flights have been cancelled:
- UL231 Colombo – Dubai
- UL232 Dubai – Colombo
- UL225 Colombo – Dubai
- UL226 Dubai – Colombo
- UL217 Colombo – Doha
- UL218 Doha – Colombo
- UL253 Colombo – Dammam
- UL254 Dammam – Colombo
- UL265 Colombo – Riyadh
- UL266 Riyadh – Colombo
- UL229 Colombo – Kuwait
- UL230 Kuwait – Colombo
Passengers are kindly requested to understand and be patient as these cancellations are implemented in the interest of safety and wellbeing.
Accordingly, passengers have been requested to contact
- 1979 (within Sri Lanka)
- +94 11 777 1979 (international)
- WhatsApp +94 74 444 1979 (chat only)
- Travel agent
- Visit http://www.srilankan.com
SriLankan Airlines has announced that all flights to the Middle East scheduled for today (01) have been cancelled in response to the ongoing situation in the region.
SriLankan Airlines announced yesterday (28) that all flights departing to the Middle East from Colombo have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Accordingly, passengers have been requested to contact the airline’s Global Contact Centre 1979, visit http://www.srilankan.com, any SriLankan Airlines office or respective travel agent for rebooking options and further assistance.