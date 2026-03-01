Iran launches new wave of strikes against Israel, US bases in Middle East

Iran has launched a new wave of missile and drone strikes targeting US military bases in the region and Israel.

Twenty-seven US bases in the region, as well as Israel’s military headquarters and a defence industries complex in Tel Aviv, were among the targets, Iranian state TV said.

Blasts were reported in Dubai, the UAE, Doha, Qatar and in Bahrain’s Manama.

Several loud blasts have been heard in the Dubai area and over the Qatari capital Doha for a second day on Sunday, witnesses said, after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on the neighbouring Gulf states in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

The new explosions came after a day of deadly Iranian strikes in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, which saw military bases and infrastructure, including airports, hit across the Gulf - except for mediator Oman.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vowed on Sunday (Mar 1) that they would launch the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US bases after the death of their supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 86-year-old, who has been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989, was killed in the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack that extended into a second day on Sunday.

The development threatens to destabilise the wider Middle East, with retaliatory strikes reported in Dubai, Bahrain and other places with US military bases.

