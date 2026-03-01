Continuous fuel distribution today and tomorrow: Petroleum Tanker Owners

Continuous fuel distribution today and tomorrow: Petroleum Tanker Owners

March 1, 2026   11:13 am

Despite the ongoing war in the Middle East, the Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has reassured the general public that there is sufficient fuel stock for the next 37 days in Sri Lanka, urging people not to panic unnecessarily.

Speaking on the matter, D.V. Shantha Silva, an executive committee member of the association, emphasized that fuel distribution will continue as normal today, Sunday, despite the holiday, and that fuel distribution will also take place tomorrow, which is Poya Day.

Silva further clarified, “Normally, Sundays are holidays, but due to the extended weekend, the Indian Oil Corporation had already made arrangements for regular fuel distribution. Even though fuel distribution typically halts on Poya days, the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd. has confirmed that fuel will be distributed tomorrow (March 2). A sufficient number of tankers have been deployed for the task. There is absolutely no need to cause unnecessary alarm regarding fuel availability.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)