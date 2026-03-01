Continuous fuel distribution today and tomorrow: Petroleum Tanker Owners

Despite the ongoing war in the Middle East, the Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has reassured the general public that there is sufficient fuel stock for the next 37 days in Sri Lanka, urging people not to panic unnecessarily.

Speaking on the matter, D.V. Shantha Silva, an executive committee member of the association, emphasized that fuel distribution will continue as normal today, Sunday, despite the holiday, and that fuel distribution will also take place tomorrow, which is Poya Day.

Silva further clarified, “Normally, Sundays are holidays, but due to the extended weekend, the Indian Oil Corporation had already made arrangements for regular fuel distribution. Even though fuel distribution typically halts on Poya days, the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd. has confirmed that fuel will be distributed tomorrow (March 2). A sufficient number of tankers have been deployed for the task. There is absolutely no need to cause unnecessary alarm regarding fuel availability.”