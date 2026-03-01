Sri Lankas fuel supply chain not from current conflict zone - CPC Chairman

March 1, 2026   11:16 am

There will be no delays in receiving fuel stocks ordered through April and May, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) stated.

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo, CPC Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna noted that Sri Lanka’s fuel supply chain is not from the current conflict zone in the Middle East. Therefore, he said the fuel supply to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation will not be interrupted.

CPC Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna noted that the relevant fuel shipments are scheduled to arrive from India and Singapore.

“We are making this statement responsibly. Therefore, there is no point in people waiting in queues. We were not originally scheduled to distribute fuel today (01). However, due to increased public consumption, we have called all fuel distribution staff back to work. Fuel issuance has now commenced. Although tomorrow (02) is a Poya day, fuel supplies will continue,” he said.

The CPC Chairman also noted that all filling stations have been instructed not to supply fuel into cans or barrels. He warned that legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to purchase fuel in bulk containers for resale.

