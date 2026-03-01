21-year-old arrested at BIA with cigarettes worth over Rs. 5 million

A 21-year-old businessman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle a large consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes into the country.

The suspect, a resident of Thalduwa, arrived at the BIA at around 7:30 p.m. yesterday from Dubai onboard Emirates flight EK-652.

Upon inspection, the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officials had uncovered 180 cartons of foreign cigarettes, totaling 36,000 sticks, valued at approximately Rs. 5.4 million, concealed in two pieces of luggage.

Further investigations are underway.