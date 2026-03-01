China urges immediate ceasefire after US, Israel strike Iran

March 1, 2026   12:11 pm

China’s ministry of foreign affairs has expressed concern over United States-Israeli strikes against Iran and called for an immediate ceasefire, urging all sides to avoid escalation and to resume dialogue and negotiation.

In a statement on Saturday (Feb 28), the ministry said Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.

On Sunday, China’s embassy in Israel issued a notice advising Chinese citizens in Israel to evacuate to safer areas within the country as soon as possible or to leave for Egypt via the Taba border crossing.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, targeting its military capability. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the operation, state media reported.

Separately, Hong Kong-based airline operator Cathay Group on Saturday suspended operations in the Middle East, citing regional tension following the strikes.

The suspension affects passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as freighter services operating through Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Cathay, the parent of Cathay Pacific Airways, said in a statement.

It said it is rerouting flights that typically pass over the affected area. 

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

