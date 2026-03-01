Foreign-made pistol and ammunition recovered near cemetery in Katana

March 1, 2026   12:16 pm

A foreign-manufactured pistol along with four rounds of ammunition has been discovered while concealed in a shrubbery area on a by-road near the Mahayaya Waththa cemetery in Katana, police stated.

The weapon was recovered during a special operation carried out by a team of officers from the Negombo Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.

Police are conducting further investigations to determine whether the firearm had been hidden for the purpose of committing a crime. 

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Katana Police Station in coordination with the Negombo Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.

