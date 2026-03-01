SL Embassy in Saudi Arabia urges Sri Lankans to remain vigilant amid evolving security situation

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Saudi Arabia has urged Sri Lankans residing in Saudi Arabia to remain attentive and cautious in light of the evolving security situation in the Middle East.

Issuing a special notice, the Embassy advised Sri Lankans to rely solely on official sources of information.

Sri Lankans have also been requested to strictly follow instructions issued by the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as guidance provided by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General’s Office in Jeddah.

The Embassy further called on the Sri Lankans to refrain from spreading unverified information and to avoid traveling to areas where security advisories have been issued.

Sri Lankans have also been advised to keep their travel and identification documents easily accessible at all times.

To ensure the safety and welfare of Sri Lankans, the Embassy has introduced 24-hour emergency contact numbers.

Individuals can reach the Embassy via +966 54 947 7567 or +966 56 982 2700.

For WhatsApp or IMO messages, the number +966 56 975 3380 has been provided.

Information can also be obtained via email at slemb.riyadh@mfa.gov.lk