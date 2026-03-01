SL Embassy in Saudi Arabia urges Sri Lankans to remain vigilant amid evolving security situation

SL Embassy in Saudi Arabia urges Sri Lankans to remain vigilant amid evolving security situation

March 1, 2026   12:50 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Saudi Arabia has urged Sri Lankans residing in Saudi Arabia to remain attentive and cautious in light of the evolving security situation in the Middle East.

Issuing a special notice, the Embassy advised Sri Lankans to rely solely on official sources of information.

Sri Lankans have also been requested to strictly follow instructions issued by the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as guidance provided by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General’s Office in Jeddah.

The Embassy further called on the Sri Lankans to refrain from spreading unverified information and to avoid traveling to areas where security advisories have been issued.

Sri Lankans have also been advised to keep their travel and identification documents easily accessible at all times.

To ensure the safety and welfare of Sri Lankans, the Embassy has introduced 24-hour emergency contact numbers.

Individuals can reach the Embassy via +966 54 947 7567 or +966 56 982 2700.

For WhatsApp or IMO messages, the number +966 56 975 3380 has been provided.

Information can also be obtained via email at slemb.riyadh@mfa.gov.lk

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)