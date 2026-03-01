Several senior Iranian figures killed in attack by US and Israel

A number of senior figures in Iran are known to have been killed in Saturday’s strikes on Iran.

The Israeli military has also published a list of senior Iranian officials it says were killed in Saturday’s airstrikes.

They include:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, who was killed on Saturday morning at his office

Aziz Nasirzadeh, the country’s defense minister

Ali Shamkhani, the head of the Iranian Security Council

Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Abdolrahim Mousavi, country’s armed forces chief of staff

Saleh Asadi, an intelligence official

Hossein Jabal Amelian and Reza Mozaffari-Nia, research officials

Mohammed Shirazi, longtime defense liason

Iranian television State media has also reported that Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were killed in the attack

An intelligence source and military source has told CBS News that overall around 40 Iranian officials were killed in the strikes.

