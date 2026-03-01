Several senior Iranian figures killed in attack by US and Israel

March 1, 2026   02:03 pm

A number of senior figures in Iran are known to have been killed in Saturday’s strikes on Iran.

The Israeli military has also published a list of senior Iranian officials it says were killed in Saturday’s airstrikes.

They include:

  • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, who was killed on Saturday morning at his office
  • Aziz Nasirzadeh, the country’s defense minister
  • Ali Shamkhani, the head of the Iranian Security Council
  • Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
  • Abdolrahim Mousavi, country’s armed forces chief of staff
  • Saleh Asadi, an intelligence official
  • Hossein Jabal Amelian and Reza Mozaffari-Nia, research officials
  • Mohammed Shirazi, longtime defense liason

Iranian television State media has also reported that Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were killed in the attack

An intelligence source and military source has told CBS News that overall around 40 Iranian officials were killed in the strikes.

- Agencies

