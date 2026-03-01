Senior Iranian official says no US warships can enter Persian Gulf

March 1, 2026   02:27 pm

No US warships would be allowed to enter the Persian Gulf Moshen Rezaei, a former top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander and senior Iranian official, said Sunday.

Rezaei’s pronouncement came in a Telegram post from the state-run Fars News Agency.

The US Navy amassed what President Donald Trump has called an “armada” of ships in the region before Saturday’s attack on Iran. In the days leading up to the strikes, at least a few of those US ships were in the Gulf while others were in the Arabian Sea. The exact location of US ships in the region was unknown on Sunday.

Video released by US Central Command since the strikes began showed US warships launching Tomahawk missiles as part of the strikes on Iran as well as fighter jets taking off from an aircraft carrier.

- Agencies

