Israel targets heart of Tehran in new wave of strikes

The Israeli Air Force has carried out a new wave of strikes on the Iranian capital Tehran, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

“For the first time since the start of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’: The IDF is striking targets that belong to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran,” a statement said, a day after joint attacks with the US killed Iran’s supreme leader.

“Over the past day, the Israeli Air force conducted large-scale strikes in order to establish aerial superiority and to pave the path to Tehran.”

Reports from Tehran say there were explosions in multiple areas of the city Sunday morning.

Images posted on social media purported to show large clouds of dense smoke rising from several parts of Tehran.

Source: CNN

- Agencies