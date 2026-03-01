Israel targets heart of Tehran in new wave of strikes

March 1, 2026   02:30 pm

The Israeli Air Force has carried out a new wave of strikes on the Iranian capital Tehran, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

“For the first time since the start of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’: The IDF is striking targets that belong to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran,” a statement said, a day after joint attacks with the US killed Iran’s supreme leader.

“Over the past day, the Israeli Air force conducted large-scale strikes in order to establish aerial superiority and to pave the path to Tehran.”

Reports from Tehran say there were explosions in multiple areas of the city Sunday morning.

Images posted on social media purported to show large clouds of dense smoke rising from several parts of Tehran.

Source: CNN

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)