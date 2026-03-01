Irans Khamenei will not be mourned, says Australian PM Albanese

March 1, 2026   02:38 pm

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “will not be mourned,” as state media in the Islamic Republic confirms he has been killed.

“Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was responsible for the regime’s ballistic missile and nuclear program, support for armed proxies and its brutal acts of violence and intimidation against its own people,” Albanese tells reporters.

“He was responsible for orchestrating attacks on Australian soil. His passing will not be mourned.”

Source: AFP
--Agencies 

