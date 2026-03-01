Oil tanker attacked near coast of Oman
File Photo.

March 1, 2026   02:40 pm

An oil tanker was attacked about five nautical miles off the coast of Masandam in Oman, the country’s maritime security center said Sunday.

Four people were injured and the whole crew of 20 people was evacuated, it said. The vessel was called “Skylight” and flew the flag of Palau, a small island nation in the western Pacific.

The maritime security center said the rescues were carried out by the Omani navy and military, “reflecting the national readiness to deal with maritime incidents.”

Oman had played a key role in mediating the recent talks between Iran and the United States, which aimed to reach a new nuclear deal.

Source: CNN

- Agencies

