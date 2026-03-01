No Sri Lankans in Israel harmed in Iran attacks: Ambassador

No Sri Lankans have been known to be harmed in Israel following retaliatory attacks launched by Iran, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel, Nimal Bandara has confirmed to Ada Derana.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara said Israel banned public gatherings, shut schools and workplaces and moved hospital patients to underground facilities on Saturday as Tehran launched missiles towards Israel in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

Defence Minister Israel Katz also declared a state of emergency across the country, warning the public of Iranian missile and drone attacks.

The military ordered the public to follow emergency guidance while urging residents against non-essential travel so as to allow security and emergency vehicles to move freely, Ambassador Nimal Bandara.

The Ambassador said he expects the situation to be brought under control in two days.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara said since the Ben Gurion Airport remains closed, Sri Lanka hoping to leave Israel and those hoping to arrive in the country will be required to postpone their travel plans.

He said the Embassy is taking all measures to educate the Sri Lankans in Israel on all safety measures and other protocols.