OPEC+ debates oil output boost as war disrupts shipments

OPEC+ debates oil output boost as war disrupts shipments

March 1, 2026   04:00 pm

OPEC+ will consider a larger-than-expected oil output increase on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources said after the U.S.-Israeli war on OPEC+ member Iran and Tehran’s retaliation led to shipment disruptions in the Middle East.

OPEC+ has a history of raising oil output to cushion disruptions but analysts said the group currently has very little spare capacity to meaningfully add to supply, except for its leader Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Riyadh has been raising oil production and exports in recent weeks in preparation for U.S. strikes on Iran, sources have told Reuters.

Oil, gas and other shipments from the Middle East via the Strait of Hormuz have come to a halt since Saturday after shipowners received a warning from Iran saying the area was closed for navigation.

OPEC+ will debate a production hike of 411,000 barrels per day or more at a meeting on Sunday, sources told Reuters, larger than the original expectations of 137,000 bpd.

Oil prices jumped on Friday to $73 per barrel, the highest level since July, on fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East and supply disruptions through Hormuz, the world’s most important oil route amounting to over 20% of global oil transit.

Middle East leaders have warned Washington that a war on Iran could lead to oil prices jumping to over $100 per barrel, said veteran OPEC analyst Helima Croft from RBC. Analysts from Barclays also said prices could rise to $100.

Croft said the market impact from any large OPEC output increase will be limited due to a lack of actual production capabilities outside Saudi Arabia.

The meeting on Sunday will start at 1100 GMT and will involve only eight members of OPEC+ - Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman. OPEC+ groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia but most production changes in the past years have been done by the eight members.

The eight members raised production quotas by about 2.9 million bpd from April through December 2025, roughly 3% of global demand, before pausing increases for January to March 2026 due to seasonal weakness.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)

PM Harini welcomes more investments, tourism flows from India (English)