Russian President Vladimir Putin says the killing of Khamenei is cynical murder

March 1, 2026   04:24 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family was “cynical” murder that violated all the norms of human morality and international law.

“Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the murder of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic ⁠of Iran, Seyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in ⁠cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law,” Putin said in a note to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian released by the Kremlin.

Khamenei was killed on Saturday, aged 86, Iranian state media announced, in air strikes by Israel and the United States.

“In our country, Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made a huge personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations and bringing them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Putin said.

“I ask you to convey my most sincere sympathy and support to the family and friends of the Supreme Leader, the government and the entire people of Iran.”

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

