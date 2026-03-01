One killed and 11 injured at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports as Iran strikes region

One person has been killed and 11 injured at airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as Iran launched attacks across the Middle East in response to a massive and ongoing attack against it by the US and Israel.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed a drone targeting Zayed International Airport (AUH) was intercepted, leading to “falling debris”, killing one person and injuring seven.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) - the world’s busiest by passenger traffic - was damaged in an “incident” that injured four staff, according to authorities.

Thousands of flights have been grounded to and from the region, in one of the most serious disruptions to global travel since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Retaliatory strikes from Iran continued on Sunday with explosions heard in Doha, Dubai and Manama.

Iran has used ballistic missiles and drones to launch wide-scale attacks on US allies and assets across the Gulf, after its supreme leader was killed in the ongoing US-Israel air offensive launched on Saturday morning.

Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait - all home to US military bases - said they had intercepted missiles fired towards them, but falling debris appeared to have caused widespread damage.

Also in Dubai, debris from an “aerial interception” caused a fire in a berth at the Jebel Ali deep sea port - the world’s ninth busiest.

On the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s luxury man-made archipelago, the five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel was struck by a large explosion. Video verified by the BBC shows a fire raging as black smoke rises into the sky.

Authorities also confirmed debris from an intercepted drone had caused a “minor fire” on the outer facade of the five-star Burj Al Arab hotel.

In Bahrain, the interior ministry said the airport was damaged after being targeted by a drone. There were unconfirmed reports of continuing attacks on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had struck the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, located in Bahrain’s capital Manama. Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from an area near the base.

Meanwhile, Oman’s state news agency reported Duqm commercial port was targeted by two drones, injuring one worker.

Source: BBC

- Agencies