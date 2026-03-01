Alireza Arafi appointed to Irans Leadership Council

Alireza Arafi appointed to Irans Leadership Council

March 1, 2026   05:12 pm

Iran has appointed Alireza Arafi as the jurist member of its temporary Leadership Council following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes, according to state media.

The appointment occurred on Sunday, as reported by the ISNA news agency. Arafi, a cleric and member of the Guardian Council, joins President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei on the council, which handles the supreme leader’s duties until the Assembly of Experts selects a successor.

State media repeated the announcement, noting Arafi’s role in the interim body.

In Tehran, some residents celebrated with cheers, music, whistles, and fireworks shortly after 11 pm local time on Saturday, even before official confirmation of Khamenei’s death. Videos verified by news agency AFP showed these scenes, though large crowds did not form due to fears stemming from a recent crackdown on anti-government protests in January.

Others mourned in central Tehran, gathering in Enghelab Square dressed in black, some weeping, chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel,” while waving Iranian flags and holding Khamenei’s photos. State television declared a 40-day mourning period and seven public holidays, stating that Khamenei’s path would continue with increased vigour.

Iran President Pezeshkian described the killing as a “declaration of war against Muslims” by the US and Israel. The Revolutionary Guards earlier vowed to punish those responsible. 

US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei’s death on Truth Social late Saturday, calling him “one of the most evil people in History” and suggesting it offered Iranians a chance to reclaim their country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to overthrow the regime, describing Khamenei as a “cruel tyrant” who spread terror, oppressed his people, and sought Israel’s destruction over more than three decades. 

Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s late shah, stated on X that Khamenei’s death marked the end of the Islamic Republic, soon to be discarded in history.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

