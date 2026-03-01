Political analyst Professor Tudor Weerasinghe today (01) outlined the potential impact of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East on Sri Lanka.

Addressing a media briefing on the matter, Prof. Weerasinghe noted that global daily oil production stands at approximately 100 million barrels, with around 20% originating from the Middle East region. Any disruption to this supply, he warned, could lead to significant shifts in the global economy, particularly through rising oil and gas prices.

Elaborating further, Prof. Weerasinghe stated that Sri Lanka’s exports could also be affected.

“We export a significant volume of tea to Iran. We also export to Arab countries. Under these circumstances, the conflict situation could disrupt those activities. Already, many international flights between countries have been cancelled. This situation could have a decisive impact not only on the global economy and trade, but also on international relations,” Prof. Tudor Weerasinghe added.