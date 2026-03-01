Pope Leo voices deep concern over Iran escalation

Pope Leo XIV voiced concern on Sunday about developments in the Middle East and Iran, urging the parties involved to stop what he called a “spiral of violence” before it becomes an “irreparable abyss.”

“Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats, nor with weapons, which sow destruction, pain, and death, but only through a reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue,” the pope said March 1. He appealed for diplomacy to “recover its role” and for the common good of peoples who long for peaceful coexistence “founded on justice.”

The pontiff added: “Let us continue to pray for peace.”

Leo also appealed for peace in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling for an urgent return to dialogue. He asked Catholics to pray that concord may prevail in conflicts around the world, saying: “Only peace, a gift of God, can heal the wounds between peoples.”

The pope also said he was close to the people of Brazil’s state of Minas Gerais following severe flooding, offering prayers for victims, families who have lost their homes, and those engaged in rescue operations.

Earlier, before reciting the Angelus, the pope reflected on Sunday’s Gospel account of the Transfiguration, describing Christ as the living wisdom who fulfills the Law and the Prophets. He said the Transfiguration anticipates the light of Easter—death and resurrection, darkness and new light—shining, he said, upon bodies “scourged by violence,” “crucified by suffering,” and “abandoned in misery.”

Pope Leo said the Lord “transfigures the wounds of history,” illuminating minds and hearts with a surprising revelation of salvation. He added that grasping this mystery requires time: time of silence to listen to the Word, and time of conversion to savor the Lord’s companionship.

- Agencies