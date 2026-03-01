Police to take action against individuals involved in unlawful hoarding of fuel
File Photo.

Police to take action against individuals involved in unlawful hoarding of fuel

March 1, 2026   06:03 pm

Sri Lanka Police will conduct investigations and initiate legal proceedings against any individuals or groups involved in the unlawful hoarding of fuel, profiteering by reselling at inflated prices, or disseminating false and misleading information regarding fuel availability on social media platforms, the Police Headquarters announced.

Issuing a statement, the Police Media Division said police have observed that certain individuals are attempting to stockpile fuel improperly due to concerns arising from the current unstable situation in the Middle East.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has officially stated that there are sufficient fuel reserves available within the country and that the public need not panic or be unduly alarmed, police added.

Police noted despite the announcement, some individuals and groups are taking steps to collect fuel in cans, barrels, and other containers.

All police stations have been instructed to take appropriate action in coordination with filling station management to prevent such practices.

The Police Media Division noted that accordingly fuel should not be dispensed into cans, bottles, or any other containers, except for legitimate requirements related to fishing vessels, industrial operations, workplaces, agricultural activities, and essential domestic purposes.

