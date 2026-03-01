Death toll in UAE rises to three, another 58 injured in strikes

Three people in the United Arab Emirates have been killed in Iran’s retaliatory strikes, the country’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday.

Those killed were nationals of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh who died as a result of Iranian drones that made it through the UAE air defenses, causing damage on the ground, the Defense Ministry said. At least 58 other people have experienced minor injuries.

In total, Iran launched 165 ballistic missiles on the UAE, of which 152 were destroyed by the country’s air defenses and 13 fell into the sea, the ministry said. A further two cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.

The ministry also said Iran launched a total of 541 drones, of which 506 were intercepted, while 35 fell within the country’s territory.

“Some debris fell in scattered areas of the country as a result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles and drones, leading to minor and moderate material damage in a number of civilian properties,” the ministry’s statement added.

