CPC to continue uninterrupted fuel distribution  Chairman

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says it will continue fuel distribution without interruption.

CPC Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna stated that fuel distribution will proceed as usual tomorrow (02).

He noted that although today (01) was a public holiday, fuel distribution activities were carried out with the support and contribution of staff.

Accordingly, by 5.00 p.m. today, a total of 1,332,311 litres of diesel and 2,019,600 litres of 92-octane petrol had been distributed, the Chairman said.

He further emphasized that stockpiling fuel at private residences is an illegal act.

As a result, he added that police have been requested to take legal action against those engaging in such practices.