Sri Lankan nationals among 58 civilians with minor injuries after Iranian attacks on UAE

The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that civilian casualties were reported following recent missile and drone attacks linked to Iran.

According to the Ministry, one or more Sri Lankan nationals were among those who sustained minor injuries during the incidents.

In an official statement, the ministry said three individuals — nationals of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh — were killed in the incidents.

A total of 58 people sustained minor injuries. Those injured include nationals of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon and Afghanistan.

However, the statement did not specify how many Sri Lankan nationals were among the 58 injured persons or provide any details of their identities.

The ministry further indicated that debris fell in various parts of the country as a result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and drones, leading to minor to moderate material damage to several civilian properties.

Reaffirming its preparedness, the ministry stated that it remains fully ready to address any threats and emphasised that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority.

The ministry also announced that the UAE Air Force and Air Defence Forces have so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the commencement of the Iranian attack on 28 February 2026.

According to the statement, on the morning of the second day of the attack, the UAE Air Force and Air Defence Forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight missiles fell into the sea. They also intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles and 311 drones. However, 21 drones struck civilian targets.

Since the beginning of the attack, 165 ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the UAE have been detected, of which 152 were intercepted and destroyed, while 13 fell into sea waters. In addition, two cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.

A total of 541 Iranian drones were detected, of which 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country, causing material damage.