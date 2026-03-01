Three US service members killed in action, military says

The US military has said three service members have been killed in action.

Five have also been seriously wounded, according to US Central Command.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions - and are in the process of being returned to duty,” a statement from the military added.

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

Source: Sky News

--Agencies