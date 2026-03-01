Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in Israeli-US strikes - report

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who served as Iranian president from 2005 until 2013, was killed in an Israeli-US airstrike, the Iranian Labor News Agency reported on Sunday.

The strike hit Ahmadinejad’s residence in Narnak, northeast Tehran, killing him and several bodyguards, the pro-regime outlet claimed.

The strike in Narnak likely occured late on Saturday, according to international media reports.

Before becoming president, Ahmadinejad served as Ardabil Province governor and Tehran mayor.

After his two terms in office, he was appointed by then-supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Expediency Discernment Council - a 48-member advisory council to the Office of the Supreme Leader.

Source: The Jerusalem Post

--Agencies