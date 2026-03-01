Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in Israeli-US strikes - report

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in Israeli-US strikes - report

March 1, 2026   09:42 pm

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who served as Iranian president from 2005 until 2013, was killed in an Israeli-US airstrike, the Iranian Labor News Agency reported on Sunday.

The strike hit Ahmadinejad’s residence in Narnak, northeast Tehran, killing him and several bodyguards, the pro-regime outlet claimed.

The strike in Narnak likely occured late on Saturday, according to international media reports.

Before becoming president, Ahmadinejad served as Ardabil Province governor and Tehran mayor.

After his two terms in office, he was appointed by then-supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Expediency Discernment Council - a 48-member advisory council to the Office of the Supreme Leader.

Source: The Jerusalem Post 
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Claims of a 'mastermind' behind Easter attacks nothing but a political football - Dilith (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

Nearly 8,000 children and youth under 21 arrested for drug charges in 2024: Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)

Several civil organizations demand CID probe into coal procurement (English)