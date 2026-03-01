Lanka IOC confirms adequate fuel stocks islandwide; Public urged to avoid panic buying
March 1, 2026 10:22 pm
Lanka IOC has announced that adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are currently available at all supply locations across the island.
The company confirmed that existing petrol reserves are sufficient for 34 days, while diesel stocks are adequate for 26 days.
The public is urged to refrain from panic buying or engaging in unnecessary stockpiling, as fuel supplies remain stable and sufficient to meet demand, it said.