Trump says new Iranian leaders want to talk

March 1, 2026   10:27 pm

Donald Trump has been speaking to the The Atlantic magazine about the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

He told the outlet the new Iranian leaders want to hold talks, and that he has agreed to discussions with them.

In separate comments carried by Fox News, the US president said 48 leaders were killed in the strikes on Iran.

It’s been confirmed by both Trump himself ad Iran that the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was among the fatalities.

Source: Sky News
--Agencies  

