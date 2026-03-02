Trump says combat operations in Iran will continue until all objectives achieved

March 2, 2026   06:46 am

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that combat operations in Iran were continuing and would carry on until all of Washington’s objectives are achieved.

Trump confirmed in a video posted on Truth Social that three U.S. service members had been killed and said there would likely be more casualties, vowing to avenge the deaths of Americans.

“Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives,” Trump said.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

