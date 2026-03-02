Sri Lankan woman held for obtaining Indian passport with forged documents

A 28-year-old Sri Lankan woman was arrested at Chennai International Airport for obtaining an Indian passport with forged documents and attempting to travel abroad.

India’s Central Crime Branch’s passport-fraud unit registered a case after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office filed a complaint.

The arrested woman was identified as S Nishanthini. Her family from Sri Lanka had arrived in 2009 and lived in the Mandapam refugee camp in Ramanathapuram.

Nishanthini pursued college education in Coimbatore, where she availed Aadhaar, PAN, and voter cards, and used them to acquire a passport. She was intercepted as she tried to board a flight to Sri Lanka, police said.

Source: DT Next Newspaper

--Agencies