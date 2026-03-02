Gulf states say they reserve right to respond to Iranian aggression

Gulf states say they reserve right to respond to Iranian aggression

March 2, 2026   07:37 am

Gulf states vowed to defend themselves against Iranian attacks, including by “responding to the aggression” if need be, after the Gulf Cooperation Council convened via video-link on Sunday to formulate a unified response.

The foreign ministers of the six GCC states — the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, all of which have experienced Iranian strikes — “reviewed the extensive damage resulting from the treacherous Iranian attacks” and discussed steps for restoring stability in the region.

Gulf countries “will take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and to protect their territories, citizens, and residents, including the option of responding to the aggression”, a statement released after the meeting said.

It also called for the “immediate cessation of these attacks”, adding that the stability of the “Gulf region is not merely a regional concern but a fundamental pillar of global economic stability”.

Iran began firing missiles and drones at targets across the Gulf, where the United States maintains a clutch of bases, after the US and Israel launched a major campaign against the Islamic republic that killed its supreme leader.

Source: AFP 
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)

Lanka Coal Company invites tenders for emergency coal procurement (English)