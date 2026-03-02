Gulf states say they reserve right to respond to Iranian aggression

Gulf states vowed to defend themselves against Iranian attacks, including by “responding to the aggression” if need be, after the Gulf Cooperation Council convened via video-link on Sunday to formulate a unified response.

The foreign ministers of the six GCC states — the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, all of which have experienced Iranian strikes — “reviewed the extensive damage resulting from the treacherous Iranian attacks” and discussed steps for restoring stability in the region.

Gulf countries “will take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and to protect their territories, citizens, and residents, including the option of responding to the aggression”, a statement released after the meeting said.

It also called for the “immediate cessation of these attacks”, adding that the stability of the “Gulf region is not merely a regional concern but a fundamental pillar of global economic stability”.

Iran began firing missiles and drones at targets across the Gulf, where the United States maintains a clutch of bases, after the US and Israel launched a major campaign against the Islamic republic that killed its supreme leader.

