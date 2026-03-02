Youth who attended music concert at Colombo Port City found dead

March 2, 2026   07:40 am

A male body has been discovered while floating in the sea near the Colombo Port City, police said.

According to police, the body was found yesterday (01) following information received by the Colombo Harbour Police Station, prompting an immediate investigation.

The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Valvettithurai, police said.

Police revealed that the deceased had attended a music concert held in the Colombo Port City premises on February 28, 2026.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Colombo Harbour Police to determine the cause of death.

