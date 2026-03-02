Govt launches special programme to safeguard tourists and migrant workers amid Middle East crisis

In view of the unrest that has arisen in the Middle East and the Gulf region, the Government has launched a series of special operations to look into the safety and welfare of foreign tourists currently in Sri Lanka, as well as to ensure the protection and well-being of Sri Lankan migrant workers overseas.

These decisions were taken at a special discussion held yesterday (01) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe and Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Visa concessions and facilities for tourists

Having considered the practical difficulties faced by tourists currently in the country, the Government has decided to grant a free two-week (14-day) extension of their visa validity.

It was also decided to formulate an urgent action plan, in coordination with the relevant embassies through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to provide necessary facilities for tourists staying in Sri Lanka and to ensure their safety and welfare.

In addition, taking into account the disruptions caused by the closure of airspace in several countries in the Middle East, it was decided that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with airlines, will explore the possibility of facilitating tourists’ return to their home countries through alternative flight routes, the statement said.

It was also decided to hold discussions with the relevant stakeholders on alternative travel routes to ensure that tourists intending to visit Sri Lanka are able to arrive without disruption, and to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate their travel.

Active Operations Centres

To support tourists and migrant workers, the Government has established 24-hour operational services through several State institutions, the PMD said.

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority: A special unit has been established for tourists currently staying in the country, and any issues may be reported through the 1912 hotline.

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment has established a special operations centre to provide information and support to Sri Lankan migrant workers overseas, accessible via the 1989 hotline, it said.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has coordinated with all Sri Lankan diplomatic missions in the Middle East and Gulf region to establish an integrated mechanism.

All missions, together with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, are on standby to respond promptly in emergencies and to ensure the safety of Sri Lankan migrant workers, the statement added.

It was further emphasised during the discussion that the Government has made all necessary preparations to ensure the smooth operation of domestic transport for tourists and to take prompt decisions based on the prevailing situation.