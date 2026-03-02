GMOA withdraws from Arogya Project, cites lack of transparency and political motives

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that it will withdraw from the “Arogya” project launched by the Ministry of Health with effect from today (02).

Speaking on the matter, GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr. Hansamal Weerasuriya stated that the decision to engage in this trade union action was taken due to the government’s failure to provide a satisfactory response to their demands.

In addition to withdrawing from the ‘Arogya’ project, the GMOA is currently engaged in seven other trade union actions.

Further elaborating on the decision, Dr. Weerasuriya questioned the transparency and objectives of the ‘Arogya’ project.

“We have not been properly informed about what the Arogya project is or the objective behind it. Was a feasibility study conducted? Under whose approval is this being implemented, and who is behind it? At a time when there are numerous serious issues within the country’s health sector, attention is being diverted to areas where there are no pressing problems, duplicating existing work. We have reasonable suspicion that this is being carried out with political motives. Instead of resolving the real issues faced by doctors and the health sector, attempts are being made to create unnecessary projects. Therefore, the Executive Committee of the GMOA has decided not to participate in such a politically driven initiative about which we have not been properly informed,” he said.