Iran FM: Oman events not intentional; military units now independent and isolated, acting on prior directives

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that recent incidents in Oman were not deliberate, stressing that Tehran did not intend to widen the conflict across the Gulf.

“What happened in Oman was not our choice. We have already told our Armed Forces to be careful about the targets they choose,” Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera amid ongoing attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran.

“Our military units are now, in fact, independent and somewhat isolated, and they are acting based on general instructions given to them in advance,” he said.

The remarks came as Iranian strikes reportedly expanded for a second consecutive day, with incidents cited in Dubai, Doha, Manama and the Omani port of Duqm.

Araghchi indicated that Tehran had communicated with regional partners to explain its position and prevent misunderstandings, as per Al Jazeera.

Contact with Gulf counterparts

The Iranian foreign minister said he had been in touch with several counterparts, particularly in Oman and Qatar, to clarify that Tehran did not seek confrontation with neighbouring states.

He acknowledged that some regional leaders were dissatisfied or angered by developments, but maintained that the conflict had been forced upon Iran.

He said that Tehran views the escalation as a war initiated by Washington and Tel Aviv, adding that Gulf countries should direct pressure towards the US and Israel rather than Iran.

Countries such as Oman, and Qatar have acted as a neutral party and have been facilitating mediation over the nuclear plans negotiations between the US and Iran.

Succession process underway

Araghchi also suggested that Iran could appoint a new supreme leader within one or two days.

The country has entered a 40-day mourning period following the killing of Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes.

President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed in a televised address, aired on state media that a transition council had begun its work.

The council comprises the president, the head of the judiciary and a jurist from the Guardian Council, and will oversee leadership duties until a successor is chosen under constitutional procedures.

