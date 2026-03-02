Iran will not negotiate with US: Top Iranian official

Iran will not negotiate with US: Top Iranian official

March 2, 2026   11:50 am

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani denied Monday claims that Tehran had sought to restart negotiations with Washington, declaring that Iran will not engage in talks with the US.

Larijani, through US social media company on X, addressed reports suggesting that Iran had made new initiatives to negotiate with the US.

Referring to a report by Al Jazeera, quoting The Wall Street Journal, that claimed Larijani attempted to resume negotiations with Washington through Oman, he noted: “We will not negotiate with the US.”

In a separate post, Larijani also responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Iran.

Criticizing Trump for leading the region into chaos with “empty illusions,” Larijani said: “He is now worried about further losses of American soldiers. With his own delusions, he has transformed the slogan ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First’ and sacrificed American troops for Israel’s lust for power.”

He further accused Trump of “making American soldiers and their families pay the price with new lies.”

The joint US-Israeli military campaign launched on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries. Three US service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded.

Source: Anadolu Agency 
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)