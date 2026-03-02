Police urge students and parents to uphold discipline at inter-school cricket tournaments

Police urge students and parents to uphold discipline at inter-school cricket tournaments

March 2, 2026   11:54 am

Sri Lanka Police have issued an advisory for students, parents, and alumni attending annual inter-school cricket tournaments, emphasizing the importance of discipline, safety, and respect for public order.

These events are annual sporting events conducted among selected schools, bringing together schoolchildren in official uniforms along with their parents and alumni, creating vibrant atmospheres of enthusiasm and school pride. 

Accordingly, police have reminded participants that their conduct reflects directly on the dignity and reputation of their schools.

Therefore, school children and parents are kindly requested to observe the following guidelines:

  • Conduct yourselves in public places in a manner that upholds the honor and prestige of your school. 
  • Refrain from shouting excessively or obstructing roads, thereby causing inconvenience to the public or motorists. 
  • Avoid engaging in disputes or altercations with students of other schools. 
  • Exercise caution and avoid unsafe travel practices, particularly when riding on Lorries, trucks, or other vehicles. 
  • Do not drive without a valid license or operate vehicles under the influence of alcohol. The Sri Lanka Police will strictly enforce the law against such violations. 
  • Adhere to the instructions and safety guidelines issued by the Police when participating in vehicle parades. 
  • The possession or consumption of alcohol and narcotic substances within stadium premises is strictly prohibited. 
  • Legal action will be firmly taken against the use of cigarettes and other illicit drugs. 
  • Refrain from provoking rival schools, engaging in verbal abuse, or disseminating offensive or hateful content through social media platforms.

Parents and guardians of students participating in these events are advised to: 

  • Closely monitor the activities and locations attended by their children.
  • Ensure that their children return home at appropriate times. 
  • Exercise greater responsibility and supervision when providing vehicles for parades or related activities

The Police stressed that any unlawful activity, public disturbance, or property damage will result in firm legal action. 

Accordingly, all parties are encouraged to act responsibly and with mutual respect to ensure a safe and enjoyable tournament environment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)