Police urge students and parents to uphold discipline at inter-school cricket tournaments

Sri Lanka Police have issued an advisory for students, parents, and alumni attending annual inter-school cricket tournaments, emphasizing the importance of discipline, safety, and respect for public order.

These events are annual sporting events conducted among selected schools, bringing together schoolchildren in official uniforms along with their parents and alumni, creating vibrant atmospheres of enthusiasm and school pride.

Accordingly, police have reminded participants that their conduct reflects directly on the dignity and reputation of their schools.

Therefore, school children and parents are kindly requested to observe the following guidelines:

Conduct yourselves in public places in a manner that upholds the honor and prestige of your school.

Refrain from shouting excessively or obstructing roads, thereby causing inconvenience to the public or motorists.

Avoid engaging in disputes or altercations with students of other schools.

Exercise caution and avoid unsafe travel practices, particularly when riding on Lorries, trucks, or other vehicles.

Do not drive without a valid license or operate vehicles under the influence of alcohol. The Sri Lanka Police will strictly enforce the law against such violations.

Adhere to the instructions and safety guidelines issued by the Police when participating in vehicle parades.

The possession or consumption of alcohol and narcotic substances within stadium premises is strictly prohibited.

Legal action will be firmly taken against the use of cigarettes and other illicit drugs.

Refrain from provoking rival schools, engaging in verbal abuse, or disseminating offensive or hateful content through social media platforms.

Parents and guardians of students participating in these events are advised to:

Closely monitor the activities and locations attended by their children.

Ensure that their children return home at appropriate times.

Exercise greater responsibility and supervision when providing vehicles for parades or related activities

The Police stressed that any unlawful activity, public disturbance, or property damage will result in firm legal action.

Accordingly, all parties are encouraged to act responsibly and with mutual respect to ensure a safe and enjoyable tournament environment.