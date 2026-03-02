Sri Lanka grants 2-week visa extension for foreigners stranded due to flight restrictions
March 2, 2026 12:13 pm
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that, due to flight restrictions caused by the Middle East conflict, the visa validity period for foreigners stranded in the country will be extended by two weeks.
The Minister made this announcement during a press briefing at the Government Information Department.
He further emphasized that no fees will be charged for this visa extension.